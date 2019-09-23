Saskatchewan weather outlook: snow possible for the first weekend of fall

Snow is possible for the first weekend of fall as arctic air surges in.

Monday

Fall officially began in Saskatchewan at 1:50 a.m. CST Monday morning with cool temperatures to start the new season in Regina, at 6 degrees, but quickly made a break for the low 20s before noon in the sun.

Saskatoon started the day at 11 degrees with a few more clouds and a chance of spotty sprinkles as both cities climb to an afternoon high in the low 20s.

Monday night

Clouds roll into with a good chance of rain in Regina on Monday night with an overnight low in low double digits as spotty showers linger at times in Saskatoon too as temperatures sneak into single digits.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies start the first full day of fall on Tuesday with a chance of showers and risk of an isolated thunderstorm in both cities during the day.

Saskatoon could get into some late-day sunny breaks as both cities heat up to an afternoon high around 17 degrees with a blustery northwest wind gusting upwards of 60 km/h later in the day along a cold front.

Wednesday-Friday

Sunny breaks are possible early Wednesday before clouds roll back in with a chance of showers late in the day as afternoon temperatures linger in the mid-teens.

Rain will return on Thursday with a system passing through southern Saskatchewan as daytime highs duck back further into low double digits before sunshine returns on Friday with single-digit daytime highs.

Weekend outlook

The first weekend of fall will start with clouds rolling in on Saturday before a system passing by combines with an arctic airmass pushing in from the north to generate rain and snow in Regina with snow likely in Saskatoon by Sunday morning.

Some of the snow could linger into Monday morning in some areas as morning lows fall below freezing and daytime highs sink into mid-single digits through the weekend.

This is still a few days away, so you will want to keep checking back in for the latest on this developing system, but snow is showing up in all major long-range models, which heightens certainty with this system.

The September 23 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Amber Hudson near Buffalo Pound Lake:

