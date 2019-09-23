First Alberta UCP budget to be tabled Oct. 24

Alberta’s first budget under the new UCP government will be tabled on Oct. 24, Premier Jason Kenney announced on Monday.

During a news conference speaking about his plans to eliminate inter-provincial trade barriers, the premier said the government will be presenting its “pathway to balance — to bring balance back to Alberta’s finances, as we committed to do.”

“Albertans gave us our marching orders in the largest electoral mandate in our province’s history in April of this year,” Kenney said.

“And a central part of that platform was to stop the dive into debt which risks our future, which will drive up taxes, which will increase interest costs and which will jeopardize public services.”

Kenney said the MacKinnon report on Alberta’s finances, released earlier this month, will help to advise the new budget.

He said the report “underscored just how the government of Alberta is wasting tax dollars by overspending.”

“We can’t get to the same level of efficiency of other provinces overnight, it will take years of hard work, and we will be careful and prudent about how we do this in order to protect key frontline services,” Kenney said.

“I can confirm as we committed in the budget that there will be no reductions in the budget for the education department or for health care. To the contrary, we are making some targeted investments.”