Traffic
September 23, 2019 11:36 am

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Selkirk: OPP

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

OPP say a woman was seriously hurt after a crash in Selkirk on Saturday afternoon.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

Police in Haldimand County believe a woman who was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed in Selkirk.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received a call reporting a single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road around 1 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Technical collision investigators believe the 46-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a motorcycle travelling westbound on Lakeshore Road reportedly lost control, causing the bike to leave the roadway.

READ MORE: Selkirk man facing impaired driving charges after police find pickup in Lake Erie

The driver and passenger, both from Norfolk County, were ejected from the motorcycle, police say.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

WATCH: Woman dead, several injured in multi-car crash on QEW

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Haldimand County
haldimand county opp
Haldimand County police
Lakeshore Road
Lakeshore Road crash
Lakeshore Road motorcycle crash
Motorcycle Crash
Norfolk County
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
OPP TECHNICAL COLLISION INVESTIGATORS
Selkirk

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.