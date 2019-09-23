Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Selkirk: OPP

Police in Haldimand County believe a woman who was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed in Selkirk.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received a call reporting a single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road around 1 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Technical collision investigators believe the 46-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a motorcycle travelling westbound on Lakeshore Road reportedly lost control, causing the bike to leave the roadway.

The driver and passenger, both from Norfolk County, were ejected from the motorcycle, police say.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

