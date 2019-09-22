Sports
September 22, 2019 11:20 pm

WHL Roundup: Sunday, September 22, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
PORTLAND, Ore. – Robbie Fromm-Delorme’s goal 1:35 into the third period proved to be the difference as the Portland Winterhawks held on to beat the Kamloops Blazers 4-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Jake Gricius scored once for the Winterhawks (2-0-0) and assisted on goals from Jaydon Dureau and Johnny Ludvig to make it a 3-3 game through 40 minutes.

Logan Stankoven, Montana Onyebuchi and Kobe Mohr found the back of the net for the Blazers (0-3-0), who are on a three-game slide to start the season.

Joel Hofer made 30 saves for the win as Rayce Ramsay kicked out 28-of-32 shots in a losing cause.

OIL KINGS 4 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Riley Sawchuk struck twice and Todd Scott made 20 saves as Edmonton beat the Rebels to complete a home-and-home sweep.

Jesse Seppala and Liam Keeler also scored while Conner McDonald tacked on two assists for the Oil Kings (2-0-0).

Chris Douglas supplied the offence for Red Deer (0-2-0). Ethan Anders stopped 28-of-31 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

