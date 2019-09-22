Crime
September 22, 2019 3:22 pm

27-year-old man dead after train collision in Portage la Prairie

By Reporter  Global News

Portage la Prairie RCMP are assisting the CN Police Service in the ongoing investigation.

Lee Brown, The Canadian Press
A A

A 27-year-old Portage la Prairie man is dead after police believe he was struck by a train.

RCMP officers discovered a body laying near train tracks after being called to 8th Street and Fisher Avenue in Portage la Prairie, Man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Teen killed after collision on dirtbike with train in Oakbank, Man.

The incident took place just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Portage la Prairie RCMP are assisting the CN Police Service in the ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Train drags pickup truck down bridge, killing two Manitoba seniors

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CN
Collision
dead
Fatal
Portage la Prairie
Rail
Train

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.