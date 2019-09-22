27-year-old man dead after train collision in Portage la Prairie

A 27-year-old Portage la Prairie man is dead after police believe he was struck by a train.

RCMP officers discovered a body laying near train tracks after being called to 8th Street and Fisher Avenue in Portage la Prairie, Man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Portage la Prairie RCMP are assisting the CN Police Service in the ongoing investigation.

