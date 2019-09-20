Man charged for online extortion, luring of teen girl: London police

London police have laid seven charges against a 24-year-old London, Ont. man accused of threatening to post intimate photo of teenage girl.

An investigation conducted by members of the LPS Internet Child Exploitation unit discovered that in December 2013, an intimate photo was shared between an adult male and a then-14-year-old girl during an ongoing Facebook Messenger discussion.

Police say more photos and meetings were then demanded under a threat of releasing the original photo online in 2016.

WATCH (April 22, 2019): Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?

24-year-old Adam Joseph Dossantos of London was scheduled to appear in court Friday to face the following charges:

Extortion

Sexual assault

Unlawfully possess child pornography

Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

Luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication (two counts)

Luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

According to police, communications between the suspect and victim ended in 2016, but was reported to police just last week.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).