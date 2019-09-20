Williams Lake men charged with first-degree murder after police identify body

Two Williams Lake men have been charged with first-degree murder after the victim of an incident near the Rudy Johnson Bridge last month was identified, police say.

Jayson Gilbert and Michael Drynock are also facing kidnapping and attempted murder charges in connection to the death of Branton Regner, whose body was recovered from the Fraser River on Aug. 17.

The charges were sworn on Wednesday after Regner was positively identified, Williams Lake RCMP said Thursday.

“The rapid progress of the arrests and multiple charges involving these two accused are a direct result of the collaborative investigative effort between Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit,” Insp. Jeff Pelley said in a release.

Police had considered Regner missing since Aug. 9 after a still-unspecified incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge.

That day, a vehicle was spotted on Highway 97 that matched a description of one linked to the homicide of 43-year-old Richard Duncan on Aug. 6 in Williams Lake.

Police gave chase and stopped the vehicle north of the city at Airport Road, arresting Gilbert.

Drynock was arrested Aug. 19, three days after RCMP put out a warning that he was unlawfully at large.

Searches of the Fraser River in the weeks following the incident at the bridge were unsuccessful before Regner’s body was finally found.

It’s still not known whether Gilbert or Drynock are connected to the Aug. 6 homicide. No charges have been laid in the case, which police say remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information helpful to the investigation into either incident is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.