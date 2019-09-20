4 dead, multiple injured after tour bus crashes near Utah’s Bryce Canyon

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured after a tour bus crashed near Bryce Canyon in Utah, officials say.

In a tweet posted just before 2 p.m. ET, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said a tour bus had crashed along State Road 12 and that “multiple air ambulances and rescue crews” had been dispatched.

Troopers are en route to a tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon on SR-12. Multiple Air ambulances and rescue crews have been dispatched. We will update as more information comes in. Please avoid the area and let first responders work. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 20, 2019

According to UHP, “multiple critical injuries” have been reported.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area to “let first responders work.”

UHP says State Road 12 is closed to allow officials to investigate.

Bryce Canyon National Park is located in southern Utah.

—More to come.