September 20, 2019 3:01 pm
Updated: September 20, 2019 3:04 pm

4 dead, multiple injured after tour bus crashes near Utah’s Bryce Canyon

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

An aerial view of sandstone formations May 2, 2012 in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured after a tour bus crashed near Bryce Canyon in Utah, officials say.

In a tweet posted just before 2 p.m. ET, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said a tour bus had crashed along State Road 12 and that “multiple air ambulances and rescue crews” had been dispatched.

According to UHP, “multiple critical injuries” have been reported.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area to “let first responders work.”

UHP says State Road 12 is closed to allow officials to investigate.

Bryce Canyon National Park is located in southern Utah.

—More to come.

