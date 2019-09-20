Driver dies after ‘violent’ roll-over in Norfolk County: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County early Friday morning.

Investigators say the accident happened around 5:20 a.m. on Blueline Road between Concession 12 Townsend and Concession 11 Townsend.

“It’s been determined that a vehicle was travelling northbound on Blue Line Road where the driver lost control, entered the ditch and rolled violently several times,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a Periscope post, Friday morning.

OPP say the driver was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Lack of seat belt use and speed are being considered as contributing factors,” said Sanchuk.

