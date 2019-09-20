City of Kawartha Lakes
September 20, 2019 11:45 am
Updated: September 20, 2019 11:46 am

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in worksite accident in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP say one person is dead following a tree trimming accident in Kawartha Lakes.

One person was killed and another seriously injured following a worksite accident in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to a call for assistance on Jasper Drive in Kirkfield, about 30 kilometres north of Lindsay on Balsam Lake’s South Bay.

Police on Friday said two men were transported to hospital. A 78-year-old man from Kirkfield was pronounced dead at the hospital and a 64-year-old man from the Fenelon Falls area sustained serious injuries.

OPP did not provide specifics on the incident and said the Ministry of Labour is investigating.

More to come.

