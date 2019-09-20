Black panther spotted prowling French rooftops, relaxing in teen’s bedroom

A black panther was spotted getting up to no good on a rooftop in northern France on Wednesday evening.

Emergency workers saw the big cat prowling around the house’s gutters after responding to a call from residents in a neighbourhood near Lille.

The local fire brigade captured photos of the panther making itself at home above ground, perching on building ledges and pacing outside a closed window.

Eventually, after firefighters secured a precautionary perimeter, the big cat slipped inside a house.

According to Euronews, a 15-year-old girl entered her bedroom to find the panther relaxing in there. She immediately left the room, and the cat was successfully trapped.

At this point, it’s uncertain where the cat came from and how, exactly, it got there.

A tweet sent out by the local fire service reads: “Called out … for a dangerous animal, the northern fire service was confronted with a big feline roaming the gutters.”

The animal was tranquilized with a dart by a local veterinarian and put in a cage.

The black panther weighed about 45 pounds and is about five or six months old, according to Kader Laghouati with the Animal Protection League.

Speaking to La Voix du Nord newspaper, Laghouati explained the animal had been domesticated by its owner and wasn’t aggressive. Its claws were reportedly clipped.

The BBC reports a police officer told La Voix du Nord that French authorities are currently searching for the owner of the panther since only a zoo would be able to have a permit to keep an animal like this.

