5 things to watch for as the Stampeders face the Argonauts in Toronto

It was a come-from-behind win with a big boost from special teams for the Calgary Stampeders (8-4) in their Week 14 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-3). On paper, the Toronto Argonauts (2-9) should be an easy Week 15 opponent for the red and white, but this is the CFL — no lead is safe!

Here are 5 things to watch for as the Stamps visit the Argos:

Eric Rogers: CFL-leading receiver Reggie Begelton is out and that means Rogers is going to have to carry the load. Rogers and quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell have combined for 28 touchdowns in their career — including playoffs — and Eric needs 11 receptions to reach 200 in his career. By the way, Mitchell has never lost to the Argos and has a perfect 10-0 record against the boatmen. Rookie receivers: A young Canadian has to step up! After losing Juwan Brescasin for the season, the Stamps national depth is being tested. Colton Hunchak, Mike Klukas and Hergy Mayala have shown flashes at times, but they are all inconsistent. American Arron Peck will make his CFL debut as he replaces Begelton in the slot. Peck was not drafted in the NFL but he did get a tryout with the Green Bay Packers. He did play with the Alliance League’s San Diego Fleet. Playoff Implications: GM John Hufnagel always says “Get in the tournament and anything can happen.” The Stamps will actually clinch a playoff spot this weekend if they beat the Argos and Ottawa loses to the B.C. Lions. Revamped Offensive Line: Nila Kasitati is out as the Stamps need to go with 3 nationals on the line due to ratio issues. Justin Lawrence stays at center for the second-straight week while Derek Dennis moves to right tackle and Ucambre Williams plays left tackle. Evan Foster: I know — What you are thinking? Who? Foster was an emergency signing this week because of the shoulder injury to CFL leading tackler Cory Greenwood. Foster played for the University of Manitoba Bisons and was a third-round pick of the Argos in 2017. He doesn’t replace Greenwood as the starting middle linebacker, but he does get on a roster and will have to take an active role on special teams. Wyton McManis will be the starting middle linebacker in between Nate Holley and Jamar Wall.

