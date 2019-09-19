Traffic
September 19, 2019 9:36 am

OPP investigating crash involving motorcycle, farm tractor west of Ottawa

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP say a motorcyclist was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Wednesday night crash.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

The OPP’s Upper Ottawa Valley detachment is investigating a crash west of Ottawa that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday night.

Police say that just before 6 p.m., OPP officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Beachburg and Valley View roads just east of Pembroke.

READ MORE: Driver charged after vehicle crashes into restaurant window in Ottawa’s south end — police

Police say the collision involved a farm tractor and a motorcycle that were both travelling westbound on Beachburg Road.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to hospital by land ambulance.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist critically hurt after West Hunt Club Road crash — Ottawa paramedics

The driver of the farm tractor was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beachburg Road
Beachburg Road crash
Crime
Motorcycle crash Ottawa
Ontario crash
Ontario Provincial Police
Ontario traffic
OPP
Pembroke crash
Renfrew County Crash
Valley View Road
West Ottawa crash

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.