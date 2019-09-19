OPP investigating crash involving motorcycle, farm tractor west of Ottawa

The OPP’s Upper Ottawa Valley detachment is investigating a crash west of Ottawa that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday night.

Police say that just before 6 p.m., OPP officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Beachburg and Valley View roads just east of Pembroke.

Police say the collision involved a farm tractor and a motorcycle that were both travelling westbound on Beachburg Road.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to hospital by land ambulance.

The driver of the farm tractor was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.