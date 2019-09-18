Winnipeg Ice select inaugural leadership group

The Winnipeg Ice have decided who will wear a letter for the hockey club during the 2019-20 WHL season, and almost every age group on the team will be represented.

18-year-old Peyton Krebs returns for a second season as team captain after leading the team in scoring last year with 19-49-68. The 5’11”, 180 lb centre from Okotoks, Alta., was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Named as assistant captains are overage defenceman Chase Hartje, 18-year-old centre Jakin Smallwood, and 17-year-old left winger Connor McClennon.

Hartje was acquired by the Ice in a deal with Brandon right at the trading deadline back in January. The Bemidji, Minn. native, 19, is going into his third WHL season.

Smallwood was also acquired in a previous trade with Moose Jaw during the 2017-18 season and the 6’0″, 177 lb centre from Leduc, Alta., is going into his second full season with the Ice.

McClennon is from Wainwright, Alta., and was the second overall pick of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft by the Ice.

The 5’8″, 150 lb forward had a solid rookie season as a 16-year0old and was also selected to play for Team Canada in the Czech Republic and Slovakia at this summer’s Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Tournament.

The Winnipeg Ice kick off their first WHL regular season Friday night in Brandon, and then return home to host the Wheat Kings on Saturday night at The Cave – aka Wayne Fleming Arena. Fans can listen to both games on 680 CJOB with the voice of the Ice, Brant Hilton.

