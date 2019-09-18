‘Healing Ceilings’ to lift patient spirits at Port Perry hospital

It’s been one year since the Port Perry hospital reopened after a fire caused extensive damage. While the focus has largely been on getting the facility fully operational, a new art program aims to lift the spirits of patients.

Artist Marion Meyers describes her painting as she puts on the finishing touches.

“You see lavender fields and you can smell the lavender and it’s really relaxing and lavender is really relaxing,” said Meyers, with the Scugog Council for the Arts.

Her landscape inspired by lavender fields in France won’t be going on the walls, but rather on a ceiling above a hospital bed.

“Having the art work in the rooms is particularly for patients who are here for more than a day or two to give them something beautiful to look at, for them to know that this was created with them in mind,” said Rachel Agnoluzzi, Port Perry Hospital Foundation CEO.

It’s part of a new art program called ‘Healing Ceilings’ and Meyers is one of a number of local artists painting a ceiling tile.

“If a friend of mine comes across that someday in the hospital, I’m hoping that makes them feel better,” Meyers said.

“When we walked around and we looked at the places they would go over the beds, the nurses had smiles,” Agnoluzzi said.

“It’s captured the imagination of everybody and we’re so excited to do this for our patients.”

Phase one will put a painted tile over 26 beds.

The project comes as the hospital looks to replace art after the fire in August 2017.

“The cost is minimal, it’s basically the cost of paint,” Agnoluzzi said.

“I think we can just keep going. When they need more, we’ll paint more,” said Meyers.

The hospital foundation is looking for sponsors for each tile, with the money covering the program and equipment needs.

A number of the painted tiles will be on display at the community’s Culture Days at the end of the month. They will be installed at the Port Perry Hospital at the beginning of October.