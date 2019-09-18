Canada
September 18, 2019 11:26 am
Updated: September 18, 2019 11:36 am

Canadian author Graeme Gibson, partner of Margaret Atwood dead at 85

By Staff The Canadian Press

Margaret Atwood and Graeme Gibson stop on the red carpet at the Scotiabank Giller Bank Prize gala in Toronto on Monday, November 19, 2018. Penguin Random House Canada says Canadian author Graeme Gibson has died at 85. He is survived by his partner, Margaret Atwood.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Penguin Random House Canada says Canadian author Graeme Gibson has died at 85.

A co-founder of the Writers’ Trust of Canada and the Writers’ Union of Canada, Gibson also served as president of PEN Canada.

He was the author of novels including “Five Legs,” “Perpetual Motion” and “Gentleman Death,” and a member of the Order of Canada.

For the past several decades, Gibson lived in Toronto with his partner, author Margaret Atwood.

Atwood said in a statement he was suffering from dementia. She also said he passed away “surrounded by love, friendship and appreciation.”

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

