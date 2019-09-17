Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday evening.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Crockford Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East, near Warden Avenue, at 8 p.m. after the pedestrian was hit.
The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
