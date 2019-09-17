Traffic
September 17, 2019 9:07 pm

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto Paramedics say emergency crews were called to the area of Crockford Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East at 8 p.m.

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Crockford Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East, near Warden Avenue, at 8 p.m. after the pedestrian was hit.

The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
