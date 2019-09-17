Open burn ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre as cool weather persists

With rain blanketing the coast, the BC Wildfire Service is rescinding all open burn bans in the Coastal Fire Centre due to reduced fire activity.

Effective noon on Wednesday, open fires including Category 2 fire, tiki torches, burn barrels and sky lanterns will be allowed, where not prohibited by municipal bylaws.

Category 3 fires (larger than two metres and high and three metres wide) are permitted, but require a free burn registration permit.

Despite reduced wildfire activity and wetter weather, the BC Wildfire Service says anyone having a fire should still ensure they have the tools on hand to prevent it from escalating, avoid windy weather and never leave the fire unattended.

People are also being reminded that local governments may have their own fire regulations in place.

You can see BC Wildfire Service burn bans for the whole province here.

As of Sept. 16, there had been 785 wildfires in B.C. this year, burning a total of 21,144 hectares.

That’s a far cry from the record-breaking 2018 season, that saw more than 1.349 million hectares scorched.

