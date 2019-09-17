Sports
September 17, 2019 12:01 pm
Updated: September 17, 2019 12:02 pm

Injured Habs D-man going to see specialist

By Staff The Canadian Press
BROSSARD, Que. – Montreal Canadiens defenceman Noah Juulsen will consult a specialist for a second opinion regarding his headaches.

The Canadians say they are making the move after getting approval from the defenceman and his agent.

The 22-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., played just 21 games for the Canadiens last season. On Feb. 1, he was ruled to be out indefinitely with a vision-related issue.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens say forward Michael McCarron is day-to-day with a groin injury.

