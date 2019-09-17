Canada
September 17, 2019 1:10 pm
Updated: September 17, 2019 1:18 pm

Police in Oakville recover body from Lake Ontario

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Halton Regional Police say investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Files / Global News
Police believe a body recovered from Lake Ontario near Oakville on Friday may belong to a man who went missing Sept. 4 in the Niagara River.

Halton Regional Police say the body was found Friday afternoon about one kilometre off the shore of Lake Ontario near Maple Grove Drive in the city’s northeast end.

Investigators say they are working with the Niagara Parks Police Service to confirm the deceased man, who was between 20 and 40 years old, is the same person reportedly seen in a personal floatation device near Niagara Gorge whirlpool area in early September.

An extensive search of the shoreline and surrounding area by police in that incident was unsuccessful in locating the man.

