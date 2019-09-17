Traffic
September 17, 2019 11:19 am

Woman injured after being hit by dump truck while stepping off streetcar: Toronto police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A photo from the scene near Bathurst and Ulster streets.

Matthew Bingley / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a woman was hit by a dump truck while she was getting off a streetcar Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to Bathurst and Ulster streets at around 8:43 a.m.

READ MORE: Crash in Scarborough sends 3 people to hospital

Officers said the woman was taken to hospital and that her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said the dump truck remained at the scene.

There were streetcar delays in the area, but the roads have since reopened.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bathurst Street
Bathurst streetcar
pedestrian hit
pedestrian streetcar
Streetcar
Toronto
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto traffic
TTC
Ulster Street
woman hit by streetcar

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.