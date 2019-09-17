Woman injured after being hit by dump truck while stepping off streetcar: Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman was hit by a dump truck while she was getting off a streetcar Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to Bathurst and Ulster streets at around 8:43 a.m.

Officers said the woman was taken to hospital and that her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said the dump truck remained at the scene.

There were streetcar delays in the area, but the roads have since reopened.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Bathurst St & Ulster St

– officers o/s

– pedestrian taken to hospital by @TorontoMedics

– reports that injuries are not life threatening

– street car delays in area @TTCNotices#DriveSafe#PedestrianSafety#GO1785495

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2019