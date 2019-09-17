Woman injured after being hit by dump truck while stepping off streetcar: Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman was hit by a dump truck while she was getting off a streetcar Tuesday morning.
Police said officers were called to Bathurst and Ulster streets at around 8:43 a.m.
Officers said the woman was taken to hospital and that her injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police said the dump truck remained at the scene.
There were streetcar delays in the area, but the roads have since reopened.
COLLISION: (UPDATE)
Bathurst St & Ulster St
– officers o/s
– pedestrian taken to hospital by @TorontoMedics
– reports that injuries are not life threatening
– street car delays in area @TTCNotices#DriveSafe#PedestrianSafety#GO1785495
^al
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2019
