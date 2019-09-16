Canucks re-sign Brock Boeser to three-year, $17.6-million contract

The Vancouver Canucks have inked a three-year contract extension with one of their up-and-coming stars.

The $17.625-million deal will see Brock Boeser, 22, take home $5.875 million per year.

“We’re very pleased to have Brock re-sign,” said Canucks GM Jim Benning in a statement.

“He’s a talented player, a key contributor to our offence and an important part of our team’s future. We look forward to having Brock join the team in preparation for the upcoming season.”

The young forward was third in scoring for the Canucks last year, putting up 26 goals and 30 assists in 69 games.

In 140 career NHL games with the team, Boeser has put up 116 points (59 goals and 57 assists).

He was also a Calder Trophy finalist and All-Star Game MVP in 2018.