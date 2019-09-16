Sports
September 16, 2019 5:53 pm

Kaillie Humphries case ruling looms as she attempts to compete for U.S.

By Donna Spencer The Canadian Press

Bronze medallists in the women's two-man bobsled Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George, of Canada, smile during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A Calgary judge is expected to rule on whether Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton must release Humphries to compete for another country.

A Calgary judge is expected to rule on whether Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton must release Kaillie Humphries to compete for another country.

A decision is expected Tuesday after lawyers for both sides presented arguments Monday in Calgary court.

Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsled gold medallist, filed a harassment complaint against a coach last year alleging he verbally and mentally abused her.

BCS conducted an internal investigation and said in court Monday there wasn’t enough evidence to support her claim.

Humphries filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against BCS last week in an effort to force the organization to release her.

The 34-year-old Calgarian now intends to compete for United States.

