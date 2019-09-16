Crime
September 16, 2019 3:31 pm

Impaired driving charge in Saskatoon hit and run collision

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police said they were told an SUV and a small car were in the front yard of the house on Avenue D North.

File / Global News
A A

A man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after a hit and run in Saskatoon on Saturday morning.

Saskatoon police said officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Avenue D North just before 8 a.m. for a report of a collision.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police dog tracks down man evading officers

An SUV and a small car were in the front yard of the residence, police said.

Officers took a man into custody who was found by the homeowner, trying to hide in the house.

Police said the 35-year-old Saskatoon man was impaired by alcohol and believed to also be under the influence of crystal meth.

READ MORE: Standoff in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood ends peacefully

Among the charges he is facing is impaired driving, exceeding .08 and dangerous driving.

Police believe the SUV was involved in a collision with a nearby parked vehicle.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crystal Meth
Hit and Run
Impaired Driving
Impaired Driving Saskatoon
Saskatoon Hit and Run
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.