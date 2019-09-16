Impaired driving charge in Saskatoon hit and run collision

A man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after a hit and run in Saskatoon on Saturday morning.

Saskatoon police said officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Avenue D North just before 8 a.m. for a report of a collision.

An SUV and a small car were in the front yard of the residence, police said.

Officers took a man into custody who was found by the homeowner, trying to hide in the house.

Police said the 35-year-old Saskatoon man was impaired by alcohol and believed to also be under the influence of crystal meth.

Among the charges he is facing is impaired driving, exceeding .08 and dangerous driving.

Police believe the SUV was involved in a collision with a nearby parked vehicle.