Winnipeg taxi passengers will need to prepay for rides as part of city pilot

Winnipeg taxi passengers are going to have to start ponying up before getting to their destination as part of a new city initiative aiming to curb disputes over fares.

Starting Sept. 30, passengers will have to prepay a $10 deposit at the beginning of their trip, regardless of length, for rides caught between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“We’ve consistently heard that fare disputes have been identified as one of the main sources of conflict in taxis,” said Coun. Matt Allard, chair of the city’s Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works, in a release Monday.

“Through this pilot, we hope to find out if mandatory prepayment will help make taxi rides a safer and more equitable experience for both drivers and passengers.”

The city says passengers will pay the remaining balance once they arrive at their destination, or be refunded if the final fare is less than $10.

While all payment methods will be accepted for the deposit — including cash, debit, and credit — refunds may be issued in cash, regardless of how the deposit was initially paid.

Taxi drivers will decline rides if prepayment isn’t made as part of the pilot, the city’s release said.

The pilot doesn’t apply to limousines or ridesharing apps, and prepayment won’t be required from passengers starting their trips from the airport.

Passengers who present a valid taxi voucher and those who maintain an account with the taxi dispatcher also won’t be required to pay the deposit.

The pilot will run roughly nine months and the city says it will monitor reports of fare disputes and listen to customer feedback before deciding whether to continue with the idea.

