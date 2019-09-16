Haldimand OPP investigating 3 separate cases of alleged fraud

Police in Haldimand County say they are investigating three different cases of alleged fraud involving residents in the region.

The alleged incidents took place on Thursday, with two of the three cases resulting in people being defrauded, according to police.

“It was kind of unusual that all of these calls came in on Thursday, however these types of scams are common,” OPP Const. Rod LeClair told Global News.

LeClair said investigators are checking out a reported incident in which a Dunville man was reportedly scammed out of $4,000 online.

Police say the man was communicating with a woman he had met online over two months ago. She reportedly asked him for money to visit the city, claiming she did not have the funds to do so, police say. The man transferred cash and gift cards online, later realizing he had been defrauded, according to police.

READ MORE: Scammer convinced elderly couple to leave money, jewelry outside their home: Toronto police

Meanwhile, police were called out to a Cayuga residence on Thursday after a man reportedly got a call from an individual claiming to be his son and saying he had been involved in a car crash. The man on the phone then instructed the resident to place $15,000 in his mailbox for bail, according to police. The man told family members about the call and decided it was a scam. They called the police instead of following the instructions given by the caller.

Then, later the same day, a resident fell for an allegedly fraudulent Canada Revenue Agency recording. According to investigators, the resident reportedly sent $800 in Google Play cards to what he believed was the CRA after police say he was told he owed money to the government and would be arrested if he didn’t pay.

READ MORE: Romance scams take top spot of 2018’s top 10 scams, Better Business Bureau says

LeClair says residents need to be vigilant and on alert for unsolicited calls, emails or text messages.

“Remaining vigilant and keeping yourself educated on various frauds and scams will significantly reduce the risk of you becoming a victim,” said LeClair.

OPP are encouraging recipients of fraudulent calls, texts or emails to reach out to police whether they become victims or not. He suggests calling the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit its website.

WATCH: Police warn about phone scam targeting elderly from Polish community in Peel Region, Toronto