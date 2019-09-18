First-time voters, we want to hear from you!

The 2019 Canadian federal election is underway, and many Canadians will be heading to the polls for the very first time on Oct. 21.

For some, it’s a change of heart; for others, a new citizenship status. And for many young Canadians, this general election will be the first time they meet the age requirement.

Regardless of the reason, we want to hear from you. Global News Morning Toronto is looking for audience members of any age in the Greater Toronto Area to share their first-time voting experience.

Fill out the form below, and we’ll be in touch!