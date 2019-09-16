55-year-old dead after ATV crashes into moose in New Brunswick: RCMP

RCMP say a 55-year-old man from Collette, N.B., has died after an ATV crash on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to a call about an ATV crash on Route 440 in Rosaireville, N.B., at 8:30 p.m.

Police say the collision is believed to have occurred when the ATV, which was reportedly travelling westbound, collided with a moose that was attempting to cross the road.

The driver of the ATV succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

A 52-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the ATV, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.