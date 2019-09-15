Police warned public years ago of man charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown London homicide

The man charged with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide in downtown London on Friday was the subject of a police warning two years ago.

London police issued a public notice about a high-risk offender residing in the London area in March of 2017.

Ernest Guitare, now 62, was released after serving a federal sentence in an unspecified New Brunswick institution when he was 60 years old.

According to a federal court document from 2002, Guitare was serving “an aggregate sentence of approximately 23 years” for dozens of convictions since 1985, including break and enter, armed robbery and assault.

Local police say a 62-year-old London man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a Friday night downtown homicide case. #LdnOnt https://t.co/v6lVhUEgkC — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) September 14, 2019

Two years after his release, Guitare is now charged with second-degree murder and assaulting a police officer following a homicide on Friday night.

Police say they found a man with serious injuries inside a house on Dufferin Avenue just east of Colborne Street at roughly 9:20 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identify the victim as 59-year-old Christopher Husky of London.

Officials believe the victim and accused knew each other, and a weapon was also recovered.

Guitare was scheduled to make a court appearance on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

