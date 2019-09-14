Victim identified in Friday night downtown homicide case: London police

London police have identified the victim of a downtown homicide.
Officials responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at an apartment near the area of Dufferin Avenue and Colborne Street on Friday at roughly 9:20 p.m
When police arrived, they say a man was attempting to leave the area of the disturbance, and while doing, so he assaulted a citizen who was attempting to assist officers. The man was taken into custody.
Officials also located a man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have identified him as 59-year-old Christopher Husty of London.
As a result of the investigation, police have charged 62-year-old Ernest Guitare of London with second-degree murder and assaulting a police officer.
He remains in custody and will make a court appearance via video Saturday.
Police believe the victim and accused knew each other, and a weapon was also recovered.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
