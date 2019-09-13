Traffic
Cyclist struck, dragged under vehicle in Halifax

A 36-year-old man has been struck by a vehicle on Jubilee Street in Halifax on Friday.

According to an eye witness, the cyclist was struck by the vehicle before being dragged underneath it.

Halifax Regional Police said they received the call about the collision around 1:00 p.m.

The cyclist has been taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they don’t know if there will be any charges laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

