Cyclist struck, dragged under vehicle in Halifax

A 36-year-old man has been struck by a vehicle on Jubilee Street in Halifax on Friday.

According to an eye witness, the cyclist was struck by the vehicle before being dragged underneath it.

READ MORE: Police search for suspect after alleged arson at Dartmouth barber shop

Halifax Regional Police said they received the call about the collision around 1:00 p.m.

The cyclist has been taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

WATCH: Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety

Police said they don’t know if there will be any charges laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.