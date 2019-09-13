VPD officer charged after striking cyclist with vehicle during 2018 police chase

A Vancouver police officer is facing charges in connection to a 2018 collision with a cyclist he was pursuing in his vehicle.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) said Thursday they have approved a charge of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act against Const. John Pankratz.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), recommended the charge in April after investigating the Sept. 12, 2018 incident.

According to the IIO, Vancouver police officers in an unmarked vehicle followed the suspect on a bicycle along Hamilton Street around 2 a.m.

At some point during the pursuit, the police vehicle collided with the cyclist, the BCPS said, resulting in serious injuries to the suspect.

The BCPS said Pankratz was driving the vehicle at the time, but did not mention any other officers in announcing the charge approval.

Pankratz is due to make his first court appearance on Oct. 7 in Vancouver.

It’s not known whether the suspect was ever arrested or charged with a crime, or why police gave chase.

The Vancouver Police Department would not comment on the case as it is before the courts.

The BCPS also declined further comment.

At least three other Vancouver police officers have been charged this year for dangerous driving causing injuries.

One of those incidents also involved a cyclist, while the others involved pedestrians who were on foot.

