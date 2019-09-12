‘Something has to change in Vernon’: Business frustrated by multiple thefts

A Vernon business caught a brazen, daytime-theft attempt on surveillance video Wednesday afternoon, but the incident has them wondering why passersby didn’t stop the suspect.

“Are people scared?” questioned Brooke Astells, Innerspace Watersports marketing manager.

Astells said two people distracted staff inside the store at 3006 32nd St. around 4 p.m., as another man wearing a hooded jacket tried to cut cables securing an electric bike using bolt cutters.

The suspect was not successful, as the business has shored up all theft-prevention measures in recent months, she said.

Astells said they’ve lost upwards of $10,000 due to break-ins and thefts at their Vernon and Kelowna locations.

Wednesday’s daytime attempted along the busy stretch of highway in downtown Vernon has her shaking her head.

“Something has to change in Vernon,” she told Global News.

Innerspace has taken to posting its surveillance videos and photos on social media in hopes of alerting the public to stolen goods and suspects.

A kayak was recently stolen as was a kayak rudder.

And while Astells said police arrested a man with the rudder, he was released after 24 hours without charges being laid.

The business says it has shored up its video and alarm systems to help deter further crime at its stores.

