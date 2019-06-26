B.C. RCMP launch website for reporting crime in the Central Okanagan

Citizens in the Central Okanagan who have been affected by non-emergency crimes can now report them online instead of calling their local RCMP detachment.

On Wednesday, B.C. RCMP announced a new online crime reporting website for the Southern Interior’s largest police detachment.

It also said Kelowna is one of four B.C. communities involved in the pilot project.

Police say as crime files increase, the website will enable the public to report non-emergency, mostly property related crimes that are not in progress, or require no further follow-up by a police officer.

“This tool will allow the general public to report non-emergency crimes online through the detachment website, with the goal of freeing up time for frontline personnel, including both police dispatchers and police officers, to respond to more serious crimes or emergencies,” said Kelowna Supt. Brent Mundle.

“This online system exemplifies our efforts to actively modernize our police operations here in Kelowna and keep up with technological advances. It will also allow our frontline personnel to focus on other essential core duties.”

Police say residents and business owners in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country, with a valid email address, will be able to use the RCMP’s Online Crime Reporting Tool by using their computers, smart phones or tablets to report a crime that meets the following criteria:

Your report will not require a follow up by a police officer; and

You have no witness nor suspect;

You have lost something that costs less than $5,000; and/or

Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000; and/or

Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it; and

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals

Other areas also involved in the project are Surrey, Richmond and Ridge Meadows (Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows).

To visit the Kelowna RCMP’s Online Crime Reporting tool, click here.

https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/kelowna