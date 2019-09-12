Brampton man connected to 31 reported vehicle break-ins in Oakville arrested: police

A Brampton man who stands accused of a series of reported thefts from vehicles in Oakville has been arrested, according to police.

Halton police say items were reported stolen from 31 cars at three residential garages overnight on Aug. 17 and 28 as well as Sept. 7.

READ MORE: Rash of tire, rim thefts reported at Aldershot GO station: Halton police

Investigators say officers executed a search warrant in Brampton on Wednesday and seized suspected stolen property in addition to weapons such as brass knuckles, a handgun and a magazine with ammunition.

Christopher Anthony Owen, 31, of Brampton, was arrested and is facing 19 charges, including seven counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of break and enter with intent, possession of property obtained by crime and carrying restricted and prohibited weapons.

WATCH: RCMP share tips to deter vehicle thefts