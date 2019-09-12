Crime
September 12, 2019 1:08 pm
Updated: September 12, 2019 1:13 pm

Brampton man connected to 31 reported vehicle break-ins in Oakville arrested: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Police seized a number of weapons from a suspect connected to a series of car thefts in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police
A A

A Brampton man who stands accused of a series of reported thefts from vehicles in Oakville has been arrested, according to police.

Halton police say items were reported stolen from 31 cars at three residential garages overnight on Aug. 17 and 28 as well as Sept. 7.

READ MORE: Rash of tire, rim thefts reported at Aldershot GO station: Halton police

Investigators say officers executed a search warrant in Brampton on Wednesday and seized suspected stolen property in addition to weapons such as brass knuckles, a handgun and a magazine with ammunition.

Christopher Anthony Owen, 31, of Brampton, was arrested and is facing 19 charges, including seven counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of break and enter with intent, possession of property obtained by crime and carrying restricted and prohibited weapons.

WATCH: RCMP share tips to deter vehicle thefts

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Break And Enter
Car Thefts
christopher anthony owen
Crime
Halton Regional Police
Oakville
Oakville car thefts
Oakville Crime
Vehicle thefts

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.