Man arrested following robbery spree in Hamilton, Ancaster and Dundas

A 39-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested following a string of five robberies in three days.

Hamilton police say earlier this week, five separate robberies were committed at gas stations and stores in the city’s west end and in Ancaster and Dundas.

In each case, police say a man armed with a metal bar demanded cash before fleeing the scene.

Police say the thefts took place at the following times and locations:

Sept. 9 around 2 a.m.: gas station at King Street West/New Street

Sept. 9 around 4:30 a.m.: restaurant at Main Street West/Emerson Street

Sept. 9 around 7:30 a.m.: convenience store at King Street West/Longwood Road South

Sept. 9 around 10:45 p.m.: convenience store at Wilson Street West/Fiddlers Green Road

Sept. 9 around 3:15 a.m.: gas station at Garth Street/Mohawk Road West

The suspect was arrested after an investigation and is due to appear in court on Thursday to face several criminal charges.

A #HamOnt man (39yrs) was arrested in relation to a string of robberies that occurred during a 72-hour period. He was arrested short time ago and will appear in court tomorrow to face robbery charges (x5). https://t.co/WxeAYBqH79 pic.twitter.com/KyRoOV1uFU — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 11, 2019