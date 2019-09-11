China waives tariffs on some U.S. goods as trade war continues

China on Wednesday announced it will exempt American industrial grease and some other imports from tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington but kept in place penalties on soybeans and other major U.S. exports ahead of negotiations next month.

The move applies to raw materials for farmers and factories, suggesting Beijing wants to limit damage to its slowing economy from the fight with U.S. President Donald Trump over trade and technology.

It adds to indications that both sides might be settling in for extended conflict even as they prepare for talks in Washington aimed at ending the dispute that threatens global economic growth.

READ MORE: U.S., China increase tariffs as trade war escalates

A list of 16 items including lubricants, fish meal for animal feed and some other chemicals will be exempt from penalties of up to 25 per cent imposed in response to Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese products, the Ministry of Finance said. Punitive duties on soybeans, the biggest U.S. export to China, and thousands of other items were left unchanged.

“The exemption could be seen as a gesture of sincerity towards the U.S. ahead of negotiations in October but is probably more a means of supporting the economy,” Iris Pang of ING said in a report.

WATCH: Trump: Stock market would be up 10,000 points if I didn’t act on China

Word that talks are going ahead has helped calm jittery financial markets. But there has been no sign of progress.

The two governments “are unlikely to reach a deal this year,” said Pang.

Beijing’s earlier tariff hikes avoided processor chips and other U.S. technology required by Chinese industry.

READ MORE: Nike, Adidas among 200 footwear companies asking Trump to step off tariffs

Chinese leaders are resisting U.S. pressure to roll back plans for government-led creation of global competitors in robotics and other industries.

Washington, Europe, Japan and other trading partners say those plans violate China’s market-opening commitments and are based on stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology.

Washington and Beijing have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s products. That has battered farmers and manufacturers on both sides and fueled fears a global economy that already was showing signs of a slowdown might tip into recession.

WATCH: Trump says trade meeting with China set for September is still on

Trump has imposed or announced penalties on about $550 billion of Chinese products, or almost everything the United States buys from China. Tariffs of 25 per cent imposed previously on $250 billion of Chinese goods are due to rise to 30 per cent on Oct. 1.

China has raised duties on about $120 billion of U.S. products, economists estimate. Some have been hit with increases more than once, while about $50 billion of U.S. goods is unaffected, possibly to avoid disrupting Chinese industries.

READ MORE: U.S.-China trade talks to resume in October as economic impact lingers

In their latest escalation, Washington imposed 15 per cent tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese products on Sept. 1 and is planning to hit another $160 billion Dec. 15. Beijing responded by imposing duties of 10 per cent and 5 per cent on a range of American goods.

Products covered by Wednesday’s exemptions include lubricants, insecticides and whey and fish meal for animal feed.

WATCH: Trump says China wants to resume trade talks

Chinese imports of U.S. goods tumbled 22.5 per cent in August from a year earlier and exports to the United States, China’s biggest foreign market, fell 16 per cent.

Beijing has agreed to narrow its politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States but is reluctant to give up development strategies it sees as a path to prosperity and global influence.

Talks broke down in May over how to enforce any agreement.

READ MORE: China warns U.S. to halt ‘wrong’ trade actions or face backlash

China insists Trump’s punitive tariffs must be lifted once a deal takes effect. Washington says at least some must stay to make sure Beijing carries out any promises.

Some analysts suggest Beijing might be holding out in hopes Trump will feel pressure to make a more favorable deal as his campaign for the 2020 presidential election picks up. Trump has warned China will face a tougher U.S. negotiating stance if he is re-elected.