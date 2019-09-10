NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh brings his party’s message to Hamilton

Jagmeet Singh was in Hamilton on Tuesday, shoring up support ahead of this fall’s federal election.

The leader of the New Democrat Party (NDP) says he’s feeling optimistic about its chances.

“People tell me every day how excited they are about our new deal for people” and taking on a government that he says continues to make life easier for the richest, Singh said.

READ MORE: Federal election campaign will begin on Wednesday

Singh has unveiled plans for a tax on the super-rich that he says would raise billions of dollars that could be invested in affordable housing and to create a national pharmacare program ensuring “medication for all.”

“We’re talking about multi-billion-dollar corporations that are doing very, very well. Banks that are doing very, very well. They should pay their fair share,” Singh told Global News Radio’s Bill Kelly.

“They should be able to contribute to building a better society.”

Singh says the parliamentary budget officer has crunched the numbers on the “super wealth tax” and estimates that it would raise almost $70 billion over 10 years.

LISTEN: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks to Global News Radio’s Bill Kelly about plans for a tax on the super-rich

The New Democrats say they would impose the one per cent tax on Canadians with fortunes above $20 million.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2019 federal leaders’ debates

Singh’s latest visit included a stop at Matthew Green’s campaign office in Hamilton Centre and a “kitchen table conversation” with a family in the city’s east end.

The NDP currently holds two of Hamilton’s five federal seats.

WATCH: (Sept. 8, 2019) Jagmeet Singh says party’s ‘new deal for people’ includes pharmacare, cut to climate pollution