London may see hopeful hiring climate before 2020, according to survey

A possible hiring climate could hit the Forest City before 2020.

According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, 16 per cent of local employers plan to hire in the last quarter of this year, following a summer where employment figures were relatively low.

Six per cent of employers anticipate cutbacks, while the remaining three-quarters plan to maintain their current staffing levels.

Stats Canada announced the jobless rate fell to 4.9 per cent in June, after it stood at 5 per cent in May.

The total number of jobs, the labour force and the number of people claiming unemployment all fell in June with roughly 900 jobs lost.

According to ManpowerGroup, London’s fourth- quarter net employment outlook of plus 11 per cent is the same percentage as the outlook reported during the same time last year, which indicates an upbeat hiring pace for the fall and winter months.

ManpowerGroup Canada says London’s post-secondary institutions play an incredible role in gaining a strong hiring pace, thanks to their strong tech scenes.

