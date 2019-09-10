Donald Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton

U.S. President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, saying Bolton was fired a day earlier.

“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration,” Trump wrote.

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Trump added that he would appoint a new national security adviser in the coming week.

Bolton posted on Twitter minutes after Trump, claiming that he “offered to resign” on Monday night, but the president said they would talk about it the next day.

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

It’s unclear whether Bolton was informed of Trump’s decision to let him go prior to his tweet.

Just an hour before Trump’s tweet, the White House press office announced that Bolton would join Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a briefing.

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser, and began the job in April 2018 after the departure of Army Gen. H.R. McMaster.

WATCH: John Bolton tells Iran ‘don’t mistake U.S. prudence for weakness’

Inside the administration, Bolton had advocated caution on the president’s whirlwind rapprochement with North Korea and given advice against Trump’s decision last year to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

He masterminded a quiet campaign inside the administration and with allies abroad to convince Trump to keep U.S. forces in Syria to counter the remnants of the Islamic State and Iranian influence in the region.

— With files from The Associated Press