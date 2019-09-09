Canada
Child advocate calls for changes to use of pepper spray, segregation in Alberta young offender centres

Alberta’s child advocate wants the province to decrease the use of segregation and pepper spray in young offender centres.

Del Graff says in a report that Alberta needs legislation similar to laws in other provinces that limit the segregation of young inmates.

He also says Alberta is one of only four provinces that allows the use of pepper spray in its young offender centres.

He says the province changed a policy in 2016 making it easier for correctional officers to use pepper spray in the youth centres.

Graff adds the use of the spray has steadily increased since then, but it should only be used in exceptional circumstances.

Alberta’s two young offender centres _ one in Edmonton and one in Calgary _ house an average of 90 young people a day.

