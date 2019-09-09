Saskatchewan weather outlook: heavy rain on the way

Over 50 millimetres of rain is possible in parts of Saskatchewan this week.

Weather forecast

Monday

Low double digits started the day with mostly cloudy skies as rain began moving into southern Saskatchewan with temperatures only expected to make it into the low-to-mid teens in the afternoon.

An upper-level low-pressure system continues to push precipitation into the province during the day with five to 10 millimetres possible in Regina and light showers likely in Saskatoon.

Monday night

Rain continues to fall, heavy at times in Regina, with an additional 10 to 15 millimetres possible, with light showers starting in Saskatoon as the mercury slips into single digits.

Tuesday

Heavy rain is expected in both Saskatoon and Regina on Tuesday with an additional five to 15 millimetres slated to fall as breezy northeasterly winds gust upwards of 50 km/h at times.

Cool air will settle in with afternoon temperatures struggling to get a few degrees into double digits.

Wednesday-Friday

Pockets of rain continue Wednesday in both cities and clouds linger with a better chance of showers in Regina on Thursday before sunshine returns to Saskatchewan on Friday.

As precipitation begins to ease, temperatures will warm back up with daytime highs climbing from the low teens on Wednesday to the mid-teens Thursday before surging back into the 20s to finish the week on Friday.

Weekend outlook

A few clouds are expected to filter through with weaker systems this weekend that could bring some spotty showers at times as daytime highs return to the low 20s.

