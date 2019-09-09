Power outages affecting mobile connectivity in Atlantic Canada after Hurricane Dorian

If you’re experiencing issues with slow internet and poor connectivity, you’re not the only one in Atlantic Canada.

Since Hurricane Dorian made landfall this weekend, social media has been flooded with a steady stream of complaints about slow network speeds and limited access to mobile services.

Although hundreds of thousands of households in Atlantic Canada remain without power, the complaints have even come from those who now have the lights back on.

The complaints haven’t been limited to one telecommunication company, either, with angry customers complaining about Bell Aliant, Telus and Eastlink.

Bell Aliant said power outages have impacted a number of its wireless cell sites and other communication facilities across Nova Scotia.

“Bell wireless sites are equipped with battery backup power systems, and if required, our teams activate generators to keep individual sites up and running if electrical grid power has not yet been restored,” said Katie Hatfield, a spokesperson for Bell Aliant.

Hatfield added that Bell Aliant is working with Nova Scotia Power to get power restored to the affected sites as soon as possible.

Steve Beisswanger, a spokesperson for Telus, said customers can check the company’s website at telus.com/outages for updates or visit its Twitter page @telussupport.

“We are working closely with our network partners,” Beisswanger wrote.

Eastlink told Global News it is continuing to assess the damage and power-related issues caused by Dorian.

“All of our technicians are out working, addressing any and all areas they can while power restoration efforts continue,” wrote Jill Laing in an email, adding that Eastlink has been activating generators to ensure critical sites, including cellular sites, are up and running.

“We are working closely with our partners, including Nova Scotia Power, as we work to restore services as quickly as possible.”

Only Eastlink addressed a question about whether it would be considering a data-forgiveness policy due to the mass power outages caused by Dorian.

“Our primary focus right now is restoring service to affected customers. As it relates to customers’ individual accounts, we will absolutely treat customers fairly as part of our ongoing commitment to our customers,” wrote Laing.