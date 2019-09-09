1 dead, 1 injured, 3 in custody after stabbing in Overbrook: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say one man has died and another was injured as a result of a stabbing in Vanier early Sunday morning.

According to police, the two men were discovered at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Whitton Crescent and Whitton Place.

Major Crime Section investigating the stabbing death of a man early this morning at corner of Whitton Cr. and Whitton Place. Another man in hospital with serious stab wounds. Both victims were found by police at 2:40 am. Three people in custody. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 8, 2019

A man in his 40s later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police say three people are in custody as a result of the incident, and according to police, charges are set to be laid on Monday.

The Ottawa police major crime unit continues to investigate.

More to come.