1 dead, 1 injured, 3 in custody after stabbing in Overbrook: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say one man has died and another was injured as a result of a stabbing in Vanier early Sunday morning.
According to police, the two men were discovered at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Whitton Crescent and Whitton Place.
Major Crime Section investigating the stabbing death of a man early this morning at corner of Whitton Cr. and Whitton Place. Another man in hospital with serious stab wounds. Both victims were found by police at 2:40 am. Three people in custody. #ottnews
— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 8, 2019
READ MORE: Man, 42, wanted for 13 commercial break-ins across 3 Ottawa areas, police say
A man in his 40s later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.
Police say three people are in custody as a result of the incident, and according to police, charges are set to be laid on Monday.
The Ottawa police major crime unit continues to investigate.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.