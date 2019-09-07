From the course to the medals, here’s your GMS Queen City Marathon preview

With the 2019 Queen City Marathon weekend upon us, Global News took a look at what you can expect on race day.

“Flat and fast!”: Half and full marathon layouts a perfect primer for Boston

This year’s course is again certified as a Boston Marathon qualifier. and has the characteristics that give runners trying to qualify an advantage.

“Regina is a nice flat and fast course,” said Race Director Shawn Weimer.

“When you look at an elevation chart of our race it does look up and down, but it’s literally a less than 10-metre-high point to low point. We should see people running sub-three hour marathons this weekend.”

Weimer says the scheduling of the race also makes it prime for those hoping to pound the pavement in Beantown.

“Registration for Boston starts next week, so this is kind of the last chance for people to get the times they need, or if people have been training for a whole year, this is the culmination of that year of training.”

Weimer says this year’s full marathon course is very similar to last year’s aside from some “slight tweaks.”

It starts and finishes near the Conexus Arts Centre. Runners will head out along the south side of Wascana Lake before heading north for a trip through to the downtown core. Next, the route follows Broad Street south back to Wascana Lake, then travels east as far as Douglas Park School. Turning around, runners will then trace the north shore of the lake, detour south on Albert street and west on McCallum Avenue before following Wascana Creek to A.E. Wilson Park. Another turnaround sends runners back along the creek towards Normandy Heights, Lakeview, and then the final stretch back to the Start/Finish line.

As for entertainment along the route, Weimer says there will be a mix of new and old.

“The Cowessess First Nation Drummers are back this year, along with Wheelhouse Cycling’s Wheel Mile, and hopefully we’ll have a few more surprises out there.”

“Big and bold!”: Heavy hardware up for grabs for race finishers

As in past years, the 2019 Marathon medals were designed right here in Regina by the Pin People.

“This year we went with something big and bold,” said Pin People Sales and Distribution Coordinator Lewis Taman.

“You can see the Regina skyline, which everyone associates with this city.”

Around 6,000 medals were produced in total, with colour schemes changing depending on the race. In all, close to 900 pounds of nickel was used. The colour is added by hand using hypodermic needles.

“It’s also big and hefty,” said Taman, “so that once you’ve run that marathon you get something worthwhile.”

Taman said that from the initial meetings with the Queen City Marathon team to actual delivery, the medals take about a year to produce.

Weimer said next year’s medals are already in the early stages of creation.

Road closures to watch out for

When you’re over 42 kilometres, your trip to the starting line will likely be the easiest commute of your day. Ensure a headache-free transit experience by observing the following road closures.

All closures should be lifted by 2 pm.

As for parking, Weimer says there is limited parking on-site at the Conexus Arts Centre, as well as in the University’s overflow parking lot. He recommends arriving at least 90 minutes early if you plan to drive and park.

Alternatively, he suggests finding a ride to the site or utilizing the bike valet services of Bike Regina.