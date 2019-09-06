Canada
September 6, 2019 6:35 pm
Updated: September 6, 2019 6:40 pm

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from Broncos bus crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident, April 8, 2018.

Jonathan Hayward / Pool via Reuters
A A

The Saskatchewan city of Humboldt is looking to revamp its image as a way of helping people move past the Broncos bus crash.

Spokeswoman Penny Lee said Humboldt became known to many as “the grieving city” after the April 2018 crash.

READ MORE: Former Humboldt Broncos player injured in bus crash hopes for spot on team

Sixteen people died and thirteen were injured when the driver of a semi-truck missed a stop sign at a rural intersection and drove into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus.

Lee says the tragedy will never be forgotten, but Humboldt is more than that.

Residents are being asked to fill out a survey that will be used to help the city craft a new look.

It may include a new logo and tag line.

WATCH (Sept. 5, 2019): Mattieu Gomercic on surviving the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

“We’ve actually heard businesses, local businesses say, that their suppliers are afraid to come to Humboldt because, ‘Oh no. They’re still grieving,’” Lee said.

“We want to get that message out that … it’s OK. We’re moving on and we want everybody else to move on, but not forget.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
City
City of Humboldt
Humboldt
Humboldt Broncos
Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Humboldt Broncos Crash
Humboldt Saskatchewan
New Image
New Look
Survey
Tragedy

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.