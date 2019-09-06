Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from Broncos bus crash

The Saskatchewan city of Humboldt is looking to revamp its image as a way of helping people move past the Broncos bus crash.

Spokeswoman Penny Lee said Humboldt became known to many as “the grieving city” after the April 2018 crash.

READ MORE: Former Humboldt Broncos player injured in bus crash hopes for spot on team

Sixteen people died and thirteen were injured when the driver of a semi-truck missed a stop sign at a rural intersection and drove into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus.

Lee says the tragedy will never be forgotten, but Humboldt is more than that.

Residents are being asked to fill out a survey that will be used to help the city craft a new look.

It may include a new logo and tag line.

WATCH (Sept. 5, 2019): Mattieu Gomercic on surviving the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

“We’ve actually heard businesses, local businesses say, that their suppliers are afraid to come to Humboldt because, ‘Oh no. They’re still grieving,’” Lee said.

“We want to get that message out that … it’s OK. We’re moving on and we want everybody else to move on, but not forget.”