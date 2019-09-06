Green Party Leader David Coon apologizes to 5 candidates who remain New Democrats

Green Party Leader David Coon announced Friday in a media release that he will be apologizing to the five NDP candidates who appeared on a declaration stating they were jumping to the provincial and federal Green parties.

“I will be writing to the five individuals whose names appeared on the list announced earlier this week to apologize, who say they misunderstood the purpose of the Declaration of Support, and remain New Democrats,” said Coon.

“I wish them all the best in their political endeavors.”

The New Brunswick Green Party also announced that they’re pleased to welcome former provincial New Democratic Party members to their ranks this week, including eight former provincial NDP candidates and a provincial/federal NDP organizer.

On Tuesday, the provincial and federal Green parties distributed a declaration signed by the 14 former provincial candidates, as well as by Jonathan Richardson, a federal NDP executive member.

The letter stated all 15 of them were supporting the provincial and federal Green parties and they “encourage all New Democrats, New Brunswickers and, indeed, all Canadians in voting for the Green Party of Canada this election.”

That statement also criticized Singh for not visiting New Brunswick and compared him to Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who they wrote has “visited New Brunswick a significant amount of times.”

“We are proud to be a party that is inclusive and embraces diversity, one that strives to understand the perspectives of and represent all New Brunswickers,” Coon said.

