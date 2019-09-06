anti-carbon tax stickers
September 6, 2019 3:06 pm

Judge sets $150 fine for Ontario gas stations not posting anti-carbon tax stickers

By Staff The Canadian Press

A gas pump displays an anti-carbon tax sticker in Toronto on Thursday, August 29, 2019. A civil rights group is asking the courts to declare an Ontario law mandating anti-carbon tax stickers on gas pumps to be illegal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO – The fine for gas stations that refuse to put up mandatory anti-carbon-price stickers is lower than the Ford government wanted.

Ontario’s chief justice set the fine for violating the sticker act at $150.

That’s lower than the fines the government legislation calls for, which range from $500 a day for individuals to $10,000 for corporations.

In Ontario, the chief justice sets fines for provincial offences not politicians as is the case in other provinces.

The government has so far not been able to explain why the lower fine was picked.

The law forcing gas stations to post stickers critical of Ottawa’s carbon-pricing is being challenged in the courts.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

