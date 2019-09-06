Cobourg man accused of assaulting municipal police officer
A Cobourg man is accused of assaulting a police officer following an altercation on Thursday afternoon.
Cobourg Police Service say around 3:30 p.m., officers attended an apartment complex parking lot for an alleged altercation between two men.
Police say one of the men left the scene before officers arrived. However, the other man alleged assaulted a police officer when questioned about the original incident.
No injuries were reported.
Ryan Smith, 37, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was released on a promise to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.
WATCH: Cobourg police chief responds to allegations
