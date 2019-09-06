Enderby mayor calling on Ottawa after alleged ISIS supporter released into B.C.’s Southern Interior

The small city of Enderby is calling on Ottawa to implement public safety reforms following the court-ordered release of an alleged ISIS supporter into B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Tuesday, the Federal Court dismissed the government’s attempt to keep Othman Ayed Hamdan in custody while trying to deport him. The court upheld a decision by the Immigration and Refugee Board that ordered his release.

Hamdan had been in immigration custody since 2017, but, on Aug. 2, the refugee board ordered him released to live in rural Enderby with a friend who offered to post a $2,000 bond.

Canada Border Services Agency appealed the decision to the Federal Court, arguing that letting Hamdan out of detention would put Canadians at risk.

Enderby is less than 90 minutes from the Revelstoke Dam, which was “specifically identified as a potential target for a terrorist attack” in Hamdan’s Facebook posts, argued the CBSA.

However, the court dismissed CBSA’s appeal, allowing him to be freed on two dozen conditions, including bans on internet use, driving and possession of weapons.

On Friday, the City of Enderby issued a press release, stating the decision to release Hamdan has left the community shocked and frustrated.

“We must do better,” said Enderby Mayor Greg McCune. “I am calling upon the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship to implement reforms that will restore confidence in our system.”

McCune added, “I respect due process, but when a person who is being detained for safety reasons until they are deported is released on weak conditions and inadequate notification, our priorities need to be evaluated. Our first priority should be public safety.

“If the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship is opposing this person’s release, and the Canadian Border Security Agency is opposing this person’s release, I think that this needs to be given more weight than what actually happened.”

The mayor continued, stating “we cannot treat this as a one-off bad decision by a single person. When you read the board member’s decision, it was based on legislation, precedent, and guidelines.

“When you read the Federal Court’s decision, it was upheld because the court will defer to the board member unless the decision is unreasonable. This is a systemic failure. We need to change it at that level.

“We need Ottawa to make stronger legislation and guidelines to reverse bad precedents and place public safety at the forefront. That is how we will get different outcomes in the future.”

— With files from Stewart Bell